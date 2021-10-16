National and state health officials are laying the groundwork to offer Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5 to 11, within a few weeks.

The massive expansion of public-health efforts could add as many as 28 million kids to the ranks of the vaccinated.

And in another sign of progress, Harborview Medical Center will allow visitors to return Tuesday, if they show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Washington state reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the total to 8,234 deaths. Providers are giving an average 18,507 vaccine shots per day.

Major cities, including Seattle, Chicago and Los Angeles, are facing showdowns with large numbers of police who oppose vaccine mandates.

Hundreds of Boeing workers protested the company’s vaccine mandate in Everett on Friday.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline of Monday is fast approaching for state workers to provide proof of vaccinations, or seek religious or medical exemptions.

Over at Washington State Ferries, already short of crew to operate all 10 routes, about 200 workers have yet to supply proof of vaccination, out of 1,900 total employees, spokesperson Ian Sterling said Friday afternoon. It’s unknown how many will be suspended, retire, or seek other work. Service is cut by half on several lines effective Saturday.

