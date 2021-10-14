Doctors in the United States are bracing for a “twindemic” of flu and coronavirus spikes.

In countries with relatively high vaccination rates such as the United States and many countries in Europe, it could get tricky this winter for the immunized to tell a nasty cold from a breakthrough case of COVID. It’s also hard to predict how bad this flu season will be after last year’s historically low flu rates during lockdowns.

In preparation, Germany has purchased extra flu vaccines and tens of thousands of people in Britain are looking up “worst cold ever” on search engines.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has announced it will sponsor a new group of scientists from around the world to look into the origins of COVID-19, as well as the potential for other breakthrough novel viruses.

