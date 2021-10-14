In countries with relatively high vaccination rates such as the United States and many countries in Europe, it could get tricky this winter for the immunized to tell a nasty cold from a breakthrough case of COVID. It’s also hard to predict how bad this flu season will be after last year’s historically low flu rates during lockdowns.
In preparation, Germany has purchased extra flu vaccines and tens of thousands of people in Britain are looking up “worst cold ever” on search engines.
In countries with relatively high vaccination rates such as the United States and many countries in Europe, it could get tricky this winter for the immunized to tell a nasty cold from a breakthrough case of COVID. It's also hard to predict how bad this flu season will be after last year's historically low flu rates during lockdowns.
A reason to celebrate (carefully): Coronavirus cases in Washington are down across all age groups, including school-age children, state health leaders said. They left residents with guidance for Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Redmond firefighters on the front lines of the nation's first known COVID-19 outbreakare now refusing vaccines and asking the city to keep them on the job.
Today is a big day for booster shots as advisers to the FDA decide whether to support a Moderna booster. Tomorrow they'll consider a Johnson & Johnson booster, although a new study indicates people who got J&J's vaccine may be better off with another maker's booster shot.
Is it the "worst cold ever," the flu or COVID-19? This Q&A walks through what to know before winter about illnesses, breakthrough infections and more.
Seattle schools may seek a statewide vaccine mandatefor all students, and the state board of health is open to considering this. The push comes as the coronavirus has hit every school in the district.