Washington state continues to exceed 1,000 infections daily, with 1,320 new cases reported Sunday. Oregon is getting close to that number, which is also breaking records.
UK bans non-resident arrivals from Denmark over mink fears
The British government has banned freight drivers who have traveled through Denmark over the past 14 days and aren’t residents of the U.K. from entering England, as it tightened travel restrictions from a country witnessing widespread coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms.
Under the new rules that came into force at 4 a.m. Sunday, passenger planes and ships traveling from Denmark, and carrying accompanying freight, also won’t be allowed to dock. Freight drivers had been exempt from the ban.
Denmark ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred at Denmark’s 1,139 mink farms and put more than a quarter million Danes into lockdown after a mutation of the virus was found in 12 people infected by minks.
Portugal and Hungary join the rest of Europe in lockdown
Portugal and Hungary on Monday became the latest European countries to impose curfews against the resurgent tide of coronavirus infections and deaths lashing the continent and filing its emergency wards. But glimmers of hope emerged from France, Belgium and elsewhere that tough restrictions might be starting to work.
Portugal, which like other European countries has seen new cases and hospital admissions surge in recent weeks, imposed a state of emergency and ordered some 7 million people — around 70% of its population — to stay home on weeknights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least the next two weeks. They’ll be even more limited over the weekends, allowed out only in the morning until 1 p.m., unless to buy essentials at supermarkets.
Hungary also imposed its strictest measures so far: an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. All businesses must close by 7 p.m.
Other measures in Hungary mirrored those becoming depressingly familiar across Europe, including limits on eateries and sports events, family gatherings limited to 10 people and remote learning for high school and university students. The restrictions kick in Tuesday at midnight and will remain for at least 30 days.
Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate amid virus surge
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency and ordered a statewide mask mandate in an attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus patient hospitalizations that is testing the state’s hospital capacity.
Several of the state’s largest counties already required masks, but Herbert, a Republican, had resisted extending the rule to the entire state despite a two-month surge of cases.
Herbert and the Utah Department of Health late Sunday issued executive and public health orders requiring residents to wear face coverings in public, at work and when they are within 6 feet (2 meters) of people who don’t live in their households.
Herbert said Sunday night that the time to debate masks had passed and insisted his orders won’t shut down the economy.
Pfizer's early data signals its COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective, the company said Monday. And Seattle-area researchers are looking for 1,700 volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves for experimental injections in three vaccine trials that will start soon. Here's how this will work, and where to get involved.
President-elect Joe Biden today launched his official war on coronavirus, naming a team of doctors and scientists to inform his proposals and turn them into concrete plans. On his first day in office, he plans a blitz of executive actions to unwind President Donald Trump's agenda and signal a shift in the United States' place in the world. Early priorities range from mask-wearing to abortion, the environment and more.
COVID-19 cases in Washington state continue to trend upward, and Oregon and Alaska both set new daily records over the weekend.
Spotted without a mask at the White House election night party: Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who tested positive last week and was likely still infectious.
The lame-duck Congress is getting awfully mixed messages as it returns today, confronting coronavirus relief at a moment of extraordinary national uncertainty.
