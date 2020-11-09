The race to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus continues. Pfizer’s early data signals its COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective, the company said Monday. The Department of Veterans Affairs is recruiting 8,000 volunteers for Phase 3 clinical trials of at least four vaccine candidates. And Seattle-area researchers are looking for 1,700 volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves for experimental injections in three vaccine trials that will start soon. Here’s how this will work, and where to get involved.

Washington state continues to exceed 1,000 infections daily, with 1,320 new cases reported Sunday. Oregon is getting close to that number, which is also breaking records.

