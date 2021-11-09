In an attempt to get the vaccine mandate for private employers back on track after it was halted by a federal court, the Biden administration said the mandate was a matter of life and death. Blocking the mandate would only prolong the pandemic and lead to the loss of more lives, the administration said in its filing in response to the court-ordered pause.

Meanwhile, health officials in Japan reported no COVID-19 deaths on Sunday for the first time in 15 months. As COVID-19 cases in the country continue to decline, officials eased entry restrictions for fully-vaccinated foreign students, employees and business travelers.

