Meanwhile, health officials in Japan reported no COVID-19 deaths on Sunday for the first time in 15 months. As COVID-19 cases in the country continue to decline, officials eased entry restrictions for fully-vaccinated foreign students, employees and business travelers.
All adults may soon be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. Pfizer is expected to seek and gain federal approval for wide use of its booster, according to officials familiar with the situation. Public health experts didn't see this as necessary a few months ago, but newer data is changing the picture. See if you already qualify for a booster.
Hundreds of Seattle’s youngest students got their first vaccine dose yesterday as their families clapped and cheered. Vaccination events at schools across the region have been quickly running out of doses, but more clinics are planned. Here's how to find them and more tips on locating shots for kids.
A Redmond startup's study on breakthrough infections has found that patients who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a bigger chance of being hospitalized than those who received other vaccines. Truveta pooled its data from 20 health systems in 42 states.
Richard Soliz nearly died of COVID in Seattle. Then he returned to Harborview Medical Center to apologize to the staff for not being vaccinated, saying, “It all could’ve been avoided.”
Only one-third of pregnant women are vaccinated against COVID-19, but they're especially vulnerable to it, experts say. This Q&A outlines what pregnant people should know.