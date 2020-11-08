Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Updates from Saturday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
A record 604 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska
ANCHORAGE — Alaska on Saturday reported a record 604 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services COVID-19 dashboard.
Saturday’s count marked the highest number of cases reported statewide in a single day, followed by 526 cases recorded Oct. 25 and 504 cases reported Friday.
There were 95 people currently hospitalized with the virus in Alaska as of Saturday, slightly down from Friday’s record of 97 hospitalizations. Another 10 hospital patients were suspected of having COVID-19, according to state data.
The state’s hospital capacity is a concern given the rapidly accelerating number of cases, according to health officials. The virus is spreading largely among friends, families and co-workers at gatherings, sporting events and work, public health officials have said.
In total, 84 Alaskans with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic, and Alaska’s overall death rate per capita remains among the lowest in the country.
Oregon reports nearly 1,000 virus cases, another record
PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 988 new, confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, a new daily record by nearly 200 cases.
Thirteen additional deaths were reported. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 729 and the total number of confirmed infections is more than 49,500.
On Friday state officials announced new restrictions that will be implemented in at least five of the state’s counties as part of a two-week pause on social activities.
The updated safety measures, which begin Nov. 11, include halting visitations to long-term care facilities, reducing the capacity of indoor dining at restaurants to 50 people, encouraging all business to mandate work from home and urging Oregonians not to gather with people who do not live in their household, but if they do to limit it to six people.
These pause measures will be in effect for Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties.
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite Trump administration efforts to erect a protective shield around nursing homes, coronavirus cases are surging within facilities in states hard hit by the latest onslaught of COVID-19.
An analysis of federal data from 20 states for The Associated Press finds that new weekly cases among residents rose nearly four-fold from the end of May to late October, from 1,083 to 4,274. Resident deaths more than doubled, from 318 a week to 699, according to the study by University of Chicago health researchers Rebecca Gorges and Tamara Konetzka.
Equally concerning, weekly cases among nursing home staff in surge states more than quadrupled, from 855 the week ending May 31, to 4,050 the week ending Oct. 25. That rings alarms because infected staffers not yet showing symptoms are seen as the most likely way the virus gets into facilities. When those unwitting staffers test positive, they are sidelined from caring for residents, raising pressures on remaining staff.
The administration has allocated $5 billion to nursing homes, shipped nearly 14,000 fast-test machines with a goal of supplying every facility and tried to shore up stocks of protective equipment. But the data call into question the broader White House game plan, one that pushes states to reopen while maintaining that vulnerable people can be cocooned, even if the virus rebounds around them.
“Trying to protect nursing home residents without controlling community spread is a losing battle,” said Konetzka, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care. “Someone has to care for vulnerable nursing home residents, and those caregivers move in and out of the nursing home daily, providing an easy pathway for the virus to enter.”