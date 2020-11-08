In his first speech to the nation Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden pledged to curve COVID-19, but his ambitious plans could face big hurdles in the country, and in Congress.

Meanwhile, at The White House, six people — including President Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows — were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Washington state, new cases continued to exceed 1,000 cases daily, with 1,770 new cases and 15 deaths. Pierce County reported a new record of 226 cases in one day; as did Alaska, with 604 cases.

And in France, COVID-19 deaths climbed past 40,000 people.

