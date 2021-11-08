The federal government lifted its 18-month ban on international tourists today, enacting a new policy that requires visitors to provide proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test before entering the country.

Over the weekend, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses that employ 100 or more people. The administration is expected to file a response with the New Orleans-based court today.



We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

