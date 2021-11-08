By
 

The federal government lifted its 18-month ban on international tourists today, enacting a new policy that requires visitors to provide proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test before entering the country.

Over the weekend, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses that employ 100 or more people. The administration is expected to file a response with the New Orleans-based court today.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

U.S.-bound travelers are jubilantly boarding flights from around the world today, headed toward emotional reunions with loved ones after the U.S. lifted restrictions on travel from a long list of countries. The new rules affect Americans who travel abroad, too; here's what to know about testing, proof of vaccination and more.

Aaron Rodgers feared a vaccine could make him infertile, the Green Bay Packers' quarterback says. But that idea has been flagged as misinformation.

Want to make sure your child is vaccinated for the holidays? Full vaccination can't happen by Thanksgiving or Hanukkah for kids ages 5-11, but partial protection is better than none. Here's what to know about this particular "continuum" of vaccination as holiday gatherings and travel beckon — and how to look for kids' vaccine appointments in Washington state.

The school that pioneered polio shots will give kids the COVID vaccine today, in a far different landscape. Travel back in time with a woman who got one of the first polio shots as a gaptoothed second-grader.

Big Bird got his COVID vaccine, and it's causing quite a flap. 

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories