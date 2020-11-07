By
 

The country broke another record for daily coronavirus cases Friday, a third consecutive single-day record. Several states, including Washington, reported a record number of new infections as the pandemic continues to sweep through the U.S. in yet another surge.

In our state, the rising numbers are leaving health officials increasingly concerned about hospital capacity.

In our state, the rising numbers are leaving health officials increasingly concerned about hospital capacity.

Frustration among Trump staffers after Mark Meadows diagnosis

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Bloomberg reports he tested positive on Wednesday, but that many Trump staffers were frustrated they did not learn of his diagnosis until it was reported publicly on Friday. Meadows revealed his diagnosis to a small circle of people who were told to keep it quiet, Bloomberg reports.

His current condition was not clear.

Several other White House staffers have tested positive, too. 

Meadows has been traveling with President Donald Trump in the past week. He appeared without a mask in public on Wednesday, when President Trump falsely declared election victory. 

Trump has repeatedly claimed to be turning the corner against the new coronavirus. Data tells the opposite story: COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Friday, with 128,000 new infections.  

—Bloomberg and the Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

The U.S. broke its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, reporting 128,000 cases on Friday. Washington state officials are growing concerned about hospital capacity.

Europe is struggling to contain the virus, too, and some countries, including Italy, implemented tighter lockdowns. Hospitals are strained in Russia. In Denmark, authorities ordered the culling of millions of mink. A mutated version of the new coronavirus has developed in mink.

Stateside, Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, has contracted COVID-19. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was quarantining after an exposure. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow was quarantining after an exposure. Both awaited test results.

A poll worker in St. Charles, Mo., died after working election night despite receiving a positive COVID-19 test. Nearly 2,000 ballots were cast at the location, leaving many wondering about potential exposure.

