Bloomberg reports he tested positive on Wednesday, but that many Trump staffers were frustrated they did not learn of his diagnosis until it was reported publicly on Friday. Meadows revealed his diagnosis to a small circle of people who were told to keep it quiet, Bloomberg reports.
His current condition was not clear.
Several other White House staffers have tested positive, too.
Meadows has been traveling with President Donald Trump in the past week. He appeared without a mask in public on Wednesday, when President Trump falsely declared election victory.
Trump has repeatedly claimed to be turning the corner against the new coronavirus. Data tells the opposite story: COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Friday, with 128,000 new infections.
