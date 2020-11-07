The country broke another record for daily coronavirus cases Friday, a third consecutive single-day record. Several states, including Washington, reported a record number of new infections as the pandemic continues to sweep through the U.S. in yet another surge.

In our state, the rising numbers are leaving health officials increasingly concerned about hospital capacity.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Updates from Friday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.