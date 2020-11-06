The United States on Thursday saw a rapidly rising flood of coronavirus infections, with 20 states reporting records in daily infections. Because of the consistent rise in cases, the Washington Legislature is expected to conduct a largely remote 2021 legislative session, and on Thursday outlined tentative plans for its return in January.
In India, polluted air spells trouble for virus patients
A thick quilt of smog lingered over the Indian capital and its suburbs on Friday, fed by smoke from raging agricultural fires that health experts worry could worsen the city’s fight against the coronavirus.
Air pollution in parts of New Delhi have climbed to levels around nine times what the World Health Organization considers safe, turning grey winter skies into a putrid yellow and shrouding national monuments. Levels of the most dangerous particles, called PM 2.5, climbed to around 250 micrograms per cubic meter, which is considered hazardous to breathe, according to the state-run System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research.
The throat-burning smoke regularly turns the city of 20 million people into the world’s most polluted at this time of the year.
This year’s haze, however, comes as New Delhi battles a new surge in coronavirus infections, and health experts fear that if the air quality continues to worsen, then people with chronic medical conditions could become more vulnerable.
“We are already registering more infections after the air quality started to deteriorate. I fear things will only get worse from here on,” said Arvind Kumar, a chest surgeon in New Delhi.
India has reported the second most coronavirus infections in the world after the United States, with more than 8.4 million confirmed cases and nearly 125,000 deaths. The number of new daily infections reported across the country has slowed since mid-September, but New Delhi has recently seen a new surge.
Pandemic heaps new fears and trauma on war-scarred Bosnians
Memories of the Bosnian War are shaping Zdenka Sutalo’s perception of the coronavirus.
The 58-year-old unemployed woman attends group therapy sessions to work through the trauma of the 1992-95 conflict. As a young woman in Sarajevo, she endured bombardment, hunger, electricity shortages and was forced to break off her university studies for good. Today she sometimes has to be reminded to see the novel virus as a serious risk.
“The war was my most difficult experience in life,” she said after a recent therapy session that included painting pinecones and exercising in a Sarajevo park with others.
“As for the pandemic, the world survived plague and cholera and those are now just water under the bridge.”
As coronavirus cases surge in Bosnia, the pandemic is heaping more trouble on an impoverished nation that has never recovered economically or psychologically from a war that killed 100,000 people and forced 2.2 million from their homes.
Bosnian health authorities estimate that about half of the the Balkan nation’s nearly 3.5 million people have suffered some degree of trauma resulting from the war.
Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns
Luxury fashion boutiques, jewelry shops and most of Milan’s flagship department were shuttered Friday, as the center of Italy’s vibrant financial capital fell into a gray quiet on the first day of a partial lockdown in four regions aimed at stopping the virus’s resurgence.
The new restrictions — which led to closures of a patchwork of nonessential businesses — allow a great deal more freedom than Italy’s near-total 10-week lockdown that started in March, but nonetheless brought recriminations from regional governments that feel unfairly targeted. The south, in particular, which was largely spared the pandemic in the first surge, chafed the most, despite concerns that its weaker health care system was especially vulnerable.
Italy’s move echoes those in many parts of Europe, where infections are surging again, but governments have been reluctant to impose the kind of nationwide shutdowns they did in the spring because of the terrible economic damage they did. For instance, many European countries have opted to keep schools open, while shutting bars and restaurants and many shops.
Even the lighter restrictions this time around, however, are drawing stiff criticism — especially in countries like Britain and Italy where they have exacerbated regional tensions.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
"This pandemic is a runaway train" across much of the U.S., setting a second straight daily record for new cases yesterday. In parts of the country, hospitalizations are doubling every two to three weeks. The biggest hurdle, a former CDC director says, is getting Americans to realize "we're all in this together."
With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, could testing and quarantining make a celebration safe? Our FAQ Friday explains public health guidance and recommends working your way through a safety checklist from the state. If you arrive at the answer "no," try these sweet ideas for a virtual Thanksgiving instead.
There's good news for schools in communities with low coronavirus levels. A Seattle-based group's new study hints that a lack of COVID-19 tests in schools shouldn’t be a barrier to bringing students back to buildings.
You might see a new item on your medical bills: the COVID fee.
The Huskies' canceled football season opener — because of a COVID-19 case at Cal — shows just how dicey this season will be, no matter how much preparation is involved, columnist Larry Stone writes.
The state Capitol building will be awfully quiet during the legislative session that starts in January, as lawmakers debate and vote from their offices or even their kitchen tables. Questions and concerns surround the pandemic plan.
Suddenly, coffee smells and tastes like gasoline: COVID-19, in addition to stealing your sense of smell, may also warp it.
Denmark is killing all 15 million of its minks because of the virus.
