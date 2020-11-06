The United States on Thursday saw a rapidly rising flood of coronavirus infections, with 20 states reporting records in daily infections. Because of the consistent rise in cases, the Washington Legislature is expected to conduct a largely remote 2021 legislative session, and on Thursday outlined tentative plans for its return in January.

