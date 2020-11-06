The United States on Thursday saw a rapidly rising flood of coronavirus infections, with
20 states reporting records in daily infections. Because of the consistent rise in cases, the Washington Legislature is expected to conduct a largely remote 2021 legislative session, and on Thursday outlined tentative plans for its return in January.
6:53 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
"This pandemic is a runaway train" across much of the U.S.,
setting a second straight daily record for new cases yesterday. In parts of the country, hospitalizations are doubling every two to three weeks. The biggest hurdle, a former CDC director says, is getting Americans to realize "we're all in this together."
With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, could testing and quarantining make a celebration safe? Our
FAQ Friday explains public health guidance and recommends working your way through a safety checklist from the state. If you arrive at the answer "no," try these sweet ideas for a virtual Thanksgiving instead.
There's
good news for schools in communities with low coronavirus levels. A Seattle-based group's new study hints that a lack of COVID-19 tests in schools shouldn’t be a barrier to bringing students back to buildings.
You might see a new item on your medical bills:
the COVID fee.
The Huskies' canceled football season opener — because of a COVID-19 case at Cal — shows just how dicey this season will be, no matter how much preparation is involved,
columnist Larry Stone writes.
The state Capitol building will be awfully quiet during the legislative session that starts in January,
as lawmakers debate and vote from their offices or even their kitchen tables. Questions and concerns surround the pandemic plan.
Suddenly, coffee smells and tastes like gasoline: COVID-19, in addition to stealing your sense of smell,
may also warp it.
Denmark is
killing all 15 million of its minks because of the virus. Fear of the minks today sent hundreds of thousands of Danes into lockdown.
—Kris Higginson
