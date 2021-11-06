Pfizer announced Friday their COVID-19 pill yielded successful results during clinical trials. The risk of hospitalization or death was cut by 89% when high-risk individuals took the pill within three days after they began experiencing symptoms. Pfizer expects to be able to supply pills to over 180,000 people by the end of 2021.
What it’s like to work on the front lines of mental health emergencies in the Seattle area
It’s estimated over a million Washingtonians — or about 1 in 5 people in the state — have mental illness. That is likely an undercount, and calls for behavioral health crises steadily climbed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Washington has a large network of mental health professionals to serve people with mental illness. In King County there are 12,500 people working as substance use disorder counselors, behavior technicians and analysts, and a dozen other roles credentialed through the Washington Department of Health. About a quarter of them are social workers. Together with nurses, medical assistants and other health care staff, they work on the front lines of mental health emergencies to care for people with mental health needs in Seattle and across the Puget Sound region.
While triage nurses and doctors in the emergency department treat trauma wounds, clinical social workers and psychiatric nurses are looking for signs of a mental health crisis. That could mean people who are perhaps eating or sleeping less, experiencing suicidal ideation, or psychosis, when they hear or see things that aren’t there. Patients are brought in by family and friends, on gurneys via ambulance, or by law enforcement. Some come in alone and willingly, others alone and involuntarily.
But it doesn’t end there.
The front lines shift and intersect in many environments: It can be a classroom or office, a hospital or church, a jail or shelter. Ultimately what begins as a personal experience ripples through a whole community, affecting not just the person experiencing mental health issues but their families, friends and neighbors.
And while hospitals are a key part of the front lines, when it comes to mental health the needs are everywhere and anywhere. Luckily, the people working to help others are also close by. Here’s what some of them want you to know about their jobs, what they struggle with, and what keeps them going through it all.
Trapped in a pandemic funk: Millions of Americans can’t shake a gloomy outlook
For so many voters in this November of discontent, the state of the union is just … blech.
Despite many signals that things are improving — the stock market is hitting record highs; hiring is accelerating sharply, with 531,000 jobs added in October; workers are earning more; and COVID hospitalizations and deaths are dropping from their autumn peaks — many Americans seem stuck in a pandemic hangover of pessimism.
More than 60% of voters in opinion surveys say that the country is heading in the wrong direction — a national funk that has pummeled Biden’s approval ratings and fueled a backlash against Democrats that could cost them control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.
“I don’t like the division,” said Michael Macey, a barber who lives in the suburbs outside Atlanta. “I don’t like the standstill. We need something to get accomplished.”
A year ago, Macey, 63, was thrilled to help propel President Joe Biden to victory, hopeful that Democrats would move swiftly to tackle policing laws and other big issues. But then he watched his hopes for sweeping changes wither in Washington, D.C.
Now, Macey’s sense of optimism — like that of millions of Americans — has been dashed. By the pain of an unending pandemic. By rising prices. By nationwide bickering that stretches from school board meetings to the U.S. Capitol.