As COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 a day for the first time in the United States Wednesday, Washington also hit a daily record with 1,469 new infections.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee, who has been re-elected for a third term, said Wednesday the election results give him a mandate to continue with a public-health-based approach to tamping down the COVID-19 outbreak.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live Updates:
Greece imposes lockdown to avoid worst at hospitals
With a surge in coronavirus cases straining hospitals in many European countries, Greece announced a nationwide lockdown Thursday in the hopes of stemming a rising tide of patients before its hospitals come under “unbearable” pressure.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he acted before infection rates reached the levels seen in many neighboring countries because, after years of financial crises that have damaged its health system, it couldn’t afford to wait as long to impose restrictions as others had.
On Wednesday, Greece announced a record 18 daily deaths and 2,646 new cases bringing the total confirmed cases to just under 47,000 and deaths to 673 in this country of nearly 11 million.
751,000 seek U.S. unemployment benefits as virus hobbles economy
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 751,000, still a historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic.
A surge in viral cases and Congress’ failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans’ economic pain. Eight months after the pandemic flattened the economy, weekly jobless claims still point to a stream of layoffs. Before the virus struck in March, the weekly figure had remained below 300,000 for more than five straight years.
When will Seattle Public Library and King County Library System reopen their doors?
Many people are longing to wander through a local library again. But the next chapter won’t come quickly for Seattle and King County library patrons.
Fortunately, the library systems are finding ways to boost your access to books.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Washington state and the U.S. set daily records for coronavirus cases yesterday. In Washington, where 1,469 infections were tallied, state officials are "extremely concerned." Nationally, new cases topped 100,000 a day for the first time, with some states seeing giant jumps.
The Huskies’ season opener Saturday is in jeopardy after a positive COVID-19 test at Cal. And just three days after the Seahawks played the 49ers, a San Francisco player tested positive.
Sea-Tac Airport has started offering COVID-19 tests to travelers, but you'll have to plan ahead. When you get where you're going, which lodgings are safest? The CDC and infectious-disease experts offer guidance on how to navigate this.
A pandemic success story: One nation has almost eliminated the coronavirus, and infectious-disease experts there say it's because residents put their faith in science. "I've been going out nonstop," a medical leader exults.
Could your smartwatch help detect the next outbreak? Scientists think so.
Connect with us
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Election 2020: Results for Washington state and national races
- Election 2020 updates, November 4: Latest results and news in races for president, others across Washington state and the nation
- Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp loses police chief job
- How Election Day 2020 unfolded: Updates and news from across Washington state and the nation
- Election night protests in Seattle: More arrests and continued calls for racial justice WATCH