As COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 a day for the first time in the United States Wednesday, Washington also hit a daily record with 1,469 new infections.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee, who has been re-elected for a third term, said Wednesday the election results give him a mandate to continue with a public-health-based approach to tamping down the COVID-19 outbreak.

