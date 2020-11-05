As
COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 a day for the first time in the United States Wednesday, Washington also hit a daily record with 1,469 new infections.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee, who has been re-elected for a third term, said Wednesday the election results
give him a mandate to continue with a public-health-based approach to tamping down the COVID-19 outbreak.
Live Updates:
7:04 am When will Seattle Public Library and King County Library System reopen their doors?
A library patron returns a stack of books, checked out since March, at Seattle Public Library’s Northeast Branch in July 2020. The branch began accepting returns in July for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Many people are longing to wander through a local library again. But the next chapter won’t come quickly for Seattle and King County library patrons.
Fortunately, the library systems are finding ways to boost your access to books.
—Moira Macdonald
7:00 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Washington state and the U.S. set daily records for coronavirus cases yesterday. In Washington, where 1,469 infections were tallied, state officials are "extremely concerned." Nationally, new cases topped 100,000 a day for the first time, with some states seeing giant jumps.
The Huskies’ season opener Saturday is in jeopardy after a positive COVID-19 test at Cal. And just three days after the Seahawks played the 49ers, a San Francisco player tested positive.
Sea-Tac Airport has started offering COVID-19 tests to travelers, but you'll have to plan ahead. When you get where you're going, which lodgings are safest? The CDC and infectious-disease experts offer guidance on how to navigate this.
A pandemic success story: One nation has almost eliminated the coronavirus, and infectious-disease experts there say it's because residents put their faith in science. "I've been going out nonstop," a medical leader exults. Could your smartwatch help detect the next outbreak? Scientists think so.
—Kris Higginson
