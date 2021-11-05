Two conservative groups filed lawsuits against President Joe Biden’s workplace safety mandate requiring private employers to make sure workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements expect companies with 100 employees or more to get vaccinated or be tested weekly and failure to comply can result in a $14,000 violation.

In Arizona, the governor is refusing to stop using federal coronavirus relief money for an education grant program explicitly meant for schools that don’t enforce mask mandates.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption