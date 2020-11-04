As election results poured in Tuesday evening, the coronavirus pandemic appeared to trail the economy as the leading issue for voters, according to early exit polls. But regardless of the election’s outcome, virus experts have expressed concern about the nation’s growing number of infections as we approach winter months, which they say is a critical moment to stop the spread of the virus.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Virus crisis in Belgium shows more signs of abating
Belgium, proportionally still the worst-hit nation in Europe when it comes to coronavirus cases, said Wednesday there are increasing signs that a turning point in the crisis was drawing close.
The announcement came in the wake of increased measures over the past few weeks with bar and restaurant closures capped by a partial lockdown, which started Monday and put further restrictions on gatherings and forced non-essential shops to shut.
Despite the guarded optimism on the figures, virologist Steven Van Gucht of the Sciensano government health group said that “let there be no doubt that the tough rules need to be maintained.”
Coronavirus cause of Algeria president’s hospitalization
Algeria’s secretive presidency confirmed Wednesday that the mysterious illness that caused President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to be hospitalized in Germany last month was the coronavirus.
The presidency said that the state of 74-year-old Tebboune’s health is “gradually improving” and he “continues to receive treatment in a specialized German hospital after contracting COVID-19.”
It was the first time that officials explicitly mentioned COVID-19 in connection with the Oct. 28 hospitalization.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Two Dick's Drive-In locations have closed until further notice. The Kent and Queen Anne locations were shut after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Everyone is struggling with remote learning — but it's been especially hard on kids in foster care in Washington state.
NFL legend John Elway has tested positive along with another Denver Broncos executive.
San Francisco Bay Area residents who travel out of state this holiday season to visit family and friends may be met with a 14-day quarantine advisory when they return.
Health officials in South Korea have approved a new test that’s designed to detect both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza from the same samples, which would help prevent disruption at hospitals as the pandemic stretches into the flu season.
Bottoms up: Drinkers in England will enjoy their final freshly poured pub pints for a month as the country joins large swaths of Europe in lockdown until at least Dec. 2 to contain the resurgent coronavirus.
While the virus took a devastating toll on nursing homes, including in the Puget Sound area, a different kind of elder-care facility had better outcomes. The contrast is stark.
The cruise industry has thrown in the towel on 2020 and is looking to 2021.
Quarantine Corner
Fried tacos? Bigfoot-themed hot dogs? Here are four fun Seattle-area pop-up restaurants worth trying.
Blanket forts and wine. A self-hosted Bob Ross painting class. Readers are sharing bright ideas for indoor date nights as the weather gets soggy.
Enjoy this visual art: Tariqa Waters, a force in Seattle’s arts community, is expanding her gallery and curating a vibrant show at BAM. Take a look.
