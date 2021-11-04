By
 

Europe is the only region in the world where COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Cases increased in the region for the fifth week in a row, while drops in cases were recorded in other regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa.

Amid the rise, thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets to protest COVID-19 vaccination certificates and state-mandated safety restrictions including requirements for teachers, government employees and other groups to be fully vaccinated by next week to keep receiving their salary.

With the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children, Washington state urges families to have patience as they foresee a shortage in the beginning due to high demand for the vaccine. Parents or guardians will need to make an appointment for younger kids and can use a department of health locator tool, but few appointments are available.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Russia sets another COVID-19 daily death record with 1,195

Russia has set another record for daily coronavirus deaths as it struggles through a long surge of infections that has prompted restrictions throughout the country.

The national coronavirus task force on Thursday said 1,195 people died of COVID-19 over the past day, exceeding the 1,189 recorded the previous day. Since late September, Russia has tallied new highs in infections or deaths almost daily.

The task force reported 40,217 new infections, down from the record 40,993 on Oct. 31.

Less than 35% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though Russia approved a domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus months before most countries.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has reported more than 8.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 243,000 deaths during the pandemic.

Read the story here.

—Jim Heintz, The Associated Press
City of Seattle employees, departments feeling strain from vaccine mandate-related staffing

Seattle’s vaccine mandate has left hundreds of exempted unvaccinated city employees on leave for over two weeks, exacerbating staffing shortages in major departments and drawing criticism from impacted employees. 

Mayor Jenny Durkan required all city employees working on-site to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18. While well over 90% of employees got vaccinated and continued to work normally, more than 500 others received or applied for religious or medical exemption and are on leave, hoping for accommodations to keep their jobs.

As of Monday, the departments with the most employees on leave were the Seattle Police Department with 100; Seattle City Light with 82, Seattle Public Utilities with 70, and the Seattle Fire Department with 55.

For departments like SFD, where 5% of its staff is on leave from the mandate, the order is applying new pressure to an already strained department that had 75 vacancies before the mandate. 

Read the story here.

—Sara Grace Taylor

Washington state warns COVID vaccine doses for younger kids won’t meet demand at first, urges patience as kids 5 to 11 finally get shots

Five-year-old Laila Greaves, one of the first of her age group to get vaccinated, gets a kiss from her mother Natasha Greaves as her father, Alieu Ann, waits patiently for Laila’s turn at Shoreline Community College on Wednesday. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)

SHORELINE — Ten-year-old Micah Wong wasn’t nervous at all when he sat down inside a brightly lit Shoreline Community College building Wednesday afternoon. He grinned under a baseball cap and took a deep breath as a firefighter took his left arm and gave a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It just felt like a pinch,” said Wong, whose two younger sisters, ages 5 and 7, also got their first shot Wednesday. “It faded away pretty quick.”

Wong was among 10 of the state’s first 5- to 11-year-olds — most the sons and daughters of UW Medicine doctors and staffers — who waited their turn to get Pfizer’s childhood shot Wednesday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially greenlit them this week.

The vaccination was over in an instant, though it reflected months of anxious waiting for many younger kids and their parents who have been hoping for doses since the vaccines first became available last winter. Some parents said they felt a wave of relief wash over them as they watched their children get vaccinated, but health officials reminded families the state’s supply will be limited at first, urging patience.

Read the full story here.

—Elise Takahama

—Kris Higginson
