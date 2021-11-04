Europe is the only region in the world where COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Cases increased in the region for the fifth week in a row, while drops in cases were recorded in other regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa.

Amid the rise, thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets to protest COVID-19 vaccination certificates and state-mandated safety restrictions including requirements for teachers, government employees and other groups to be fully vaccinated by next week to keep receiving their salary.

With the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children, Washington state urges families to have patience as they foresee a shortage in the beginning due to high demand for the vaccine. Parents or guardians will need to make an appointment for younger kids and can use a department of health locator tool, but few appointments are available.

