The rise of the Omicron variant first reported by South African scientists is a reminder that the pandemic will continue as long as large regions of the world lack access to COVID-19 vaccines, scientists said. While richer countries are moving to offer booster shots, poorer countries continue to struggle with providing vaccine access.

Biden announced he would not issue a widespread lockdown, calling Omicron a “cause for concern but not a cause for panic.” Doctors treating Omicron cases said most patients have only shown mild flu-like symptoms. Biden encouraged the estimated 80 million unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated and encouraged the use of face masks in all indoor public spaces.

Meanwhile, officials in Los Angeles moved to enforce a “strict” COVID-19 mandate, much like in Seattle. The mandate requires individuals to provide proof of vaccination to enter public spaces such as restaurants, theaters, gyms and other businesses. Businesses not complying with the mandate will receive a first-time warning but repeated violations could result in a fee ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

