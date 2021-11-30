Biden announced he would not issue a widespread lockdown, calling Omicron a “cause for concern but not a cause for panic.” Doctors treating Omicron cases said most patients have only shown mild flu-like symptoms. Biden encouraged the estimated 80 million unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated and encouraged the use of face masks in all indoor public spaces.
Meanwhile, officials in Los Angeles moved to enforce a “strict” COVID-19 mandate, much like in Seattle. The mandate requires individuals to provide proof of vaccination to enter public spaces such as restaurants, theaters, gyms and other businesses. Businesses not complying with the mandate will receive a first-time warning but repeated violations could result in a fee ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought
New findings about the coronavirus’s omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm.
The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron in samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23. The World Health Organization said South Africa first reported the variant to the U.N. health agency on Nov. 24. Meanwhile, Japan and France reported their first cases of the new variant that has forced the world once again to pinball between hopes of returning to normal and fears that the worst is yet to come.
It remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged or how contagious it might be — but that hasn’t stopped wary nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from southern Africa. Those moves have been criticized by South Africa and the WHO has urged against them, noting their limited effect.
The latest news though made it increasingly clear that travel bans would struggle to stop the spread of the variant. German authorities said they had an omicron infection in a man who had neither been abroad nor had contact with anyone who was.
Russian coronavirus-denying monk given prison sentence
A rebel Russian monk who castigated the Kremlin and denied that the coronavirus existed was convicted Tuesday on accusations of encouraging suicides and given a 3½-year prison sentence.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, Father Sergiy, 66, denied its existence and denounced government efforts to stem the pandemic as “Satan’s electronic camp.” He has spread the long-debunked conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and described the coronavirus vaccines being developed against COVID-19 as part of a purported global plot to control the masses via microchips.
The Russian Orthodox Church stripped Father Sergiy of his abbot’s rank for breaking monastic rules and later excommunicated him, but he rejected the rulings and ignored police investigators’ summons.
Washington state's hunt is on for the omicron variant, and researchers who are busy sequencing virus samples say our state has some of "the best eyes out there" when it comes to detection. If and when the variant shows up in the U.S., though, don't expect a flurry of lockdowns and other disruptive measures.
Merck's COVID-19 pill could clear a hurdle today when advisers to the FDA make their recommendation. But the agency has raised questions about molnupiravir, which was recently shown to be less effective than initially predicted.