On this year’s Election Day, officials are trying to balance public safety precautions during a global pandemic with the right to vote, leaving voters across the country facing varying rules about mask-wearing when casting a ballot. In Washington, none show the political divisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic quite as starkly as the race between Gov. Jay Inslee and Loren Culp.

Meanwhile, Seattle city leaders are weighing impending budget decisions while grappling with concerns over the virus.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising