On this year’s Election Day, polling places across the country have become the latest front in the battle over face-covering requirements.
In Washington state, political divisions over how to handle COVID-19 are illustrated starkly in the race between Gov. Jay Inslee and Loren Culp.
Meanwhile, Seattle’s leaders are facing tough budget decisions as the city’s revenue streams have been choked by the pandemic-induced recession.
UK to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in Liverpool
A half-million people in the English city of Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in Britain’s first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combating the pandemic.
Testing will begin later this week at sites throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less, the government said in a statement Tuesday. Everyone who lives or works in the city in northwestern England will be offered the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes mass testing will provide a way out of the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 46,000 people across the U.K. in Europe’s deadliest outbreak. England is scheduled to go into a second national lockdown on Thursday as the government struggles to control a second wave of infections that risks swamping hospitals and emergency rooms.
Experimental hormone therapy may speed recovery for COVID patients
Every time the phone rang, it seemed to Kristine Smoley like more bad news about her husband, who contracted COVID-19 and was in a hospital intensive care unit on a ventilator because he couldn’t breathe on his own.
Smoley was prepared for the worst when a nurse from Duluth’s Essentia Health called with hope — albeit with risks and no solid evidence it would save her husband.
“They asked if I wanted to consider signing off on an experimental treatment for him,” Smoley said. “A treatment that had never been done before.”
Essentia’s Dr. Tim Rich and the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Dr. David Ingbar had studied for years whether a common thyroid hormone could be repurposed for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), an often fatal type of lung failure. The doctors received federal approval late last year to test the therapy, so when COVID-19 caused a sudden surge in ARDS, they were ready for their first patient — Smoley’s husband, Bob Schlicht.
The turnaround that followed was so remarkable that Rich and Ingbar have advanced their research — unique for a regional medical provider in a world of urban and academic COVID-19 studies — to a phase 2 U.S. Food and Drug Administration study.
Birx issues blunt coronavirus warning starkly at odds with Trump
Dr. Deborah L. Birx, who has carefully straddled the line between science and politics as she helps lead the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, delivered a stark private warning Monday, telling White House officials that the pandemic is entering a new and “deadly phase” that demands a more aggressive approach.
The warning, contained in a private memo to White House officials as the nation’s daily coronavirus caseload has broken records and approached 100,000, amounted to a direct contradiction of President Donald Trump’s repeated — and inaccurate — assertions that the pandemic is “rounding the corner.”
In the memo, Birx suggested that Trump and his advisers were spending too much time focusing on preventing lockdowns and not enough time on controlling the virus.
“We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic,” Birx wrote, adding: “This is not about lockdowns — it hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”
Washington state officials reported 1,039 new coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths yesterday. The recent surge shows up clearly in these graphics tracking the pandemic.
More than half the residents of a Seattle work-release facility have tested positive for the virus.
How did the virus invade the White House? Officials didn't take steps to track the outbreak's genetic fingerprints, but Seattle researchers did.
Some are convinced it’s too late to stop the virus, saying we should "just open up and ... let it take its course." The sentiment, spreading along with COVID-19 in places like north Idaho, has health experts awfully nervous.
Is the COVID-19 risk on airplanes really as low as airlines and Boeing say? The industry has funded studies, but infectious-disease specialists don’t wholeheartedly agree with their conclusions.
Booze, weed, gambling, porn, candy, sloth: Will our pandemic-acquired vices hang around after COVID-19 wanes? Quite possibly, say experts who are offering keys to climbing out of the morass.
