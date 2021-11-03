Health officials gave the final approval for Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Tuesday. The children’s vaccine dosage is a third of what adults receive and is available to millions of children as young as 5 and up to 11 years old.

While many states have gone back and forth with lifting and implementing restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 when case rates fluctuate, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said restrictions and safety precautions would be lifted only when 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, even as case rates plummet.

Meanwhile, in Greece, officials announced they would place tougher restrictions on most activities for unvaccinated people amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Beginning on Saturday, unvaccinated people will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering outdoor restaurant areas, indoor public areas, such as banks, government buildings, and some shops, excluding supermarkets, pharmacies and places of worship.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption