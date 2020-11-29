We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Court orders France to rethink 30-person limit on worship
PARIS — France’s highest administrative court on Sunday ordered a rethink of a 30-person attendance limit for religious services put in place by the government to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
The measure took effect this weekend as France relaxes some virus restrictions, but it faced opposition by places of worship and the faithful for being arbitrary and unreasonable. Even before the ruling, several bishops had announced they would not enforce the restrictions and some churches were expected to defy it.
The Council of State has ordered that Prime Minister Jean Castex modify the measure within three days.
French churches, mosques and synagogues started opening their doors again to worshippers this weekend — but only a few of them, as France cautiously starts reopening after its latest virus lockdown.
Washington officials give rental assistance to people impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
The Snohomish County residents that Galina Volchkova sees asking for pandemic rent relief are workers from restaurants, beauty salons and coffee shops.
Sometimes they’re people with family members hospitalized or killed by COVID-19, said Volchkova. Lately, small business owners have joined the list.
“They’ve exhausted all their savings that they had,” said Volchkova, the housing director of the Dispute Resolution Center, which is based out of the Volunteers of America Western Washington.
Volchkova’s organization is helping distribute Snohomish County’s portion of the $120 million in federal virus assistance announced by Gov. Jay Inslee for renters financially hurt by the pandemic and related restrictions on commerce.
The money pairs with Inslee’s emergency order temporarily halting most evictions during the pandemic, which has been extended multiple times and is now set to expire Dec. 31.
But with federal relief money running low and Congress stalled on another aid package, lawmakers and housing officials say the coming months could force a potentially staggering reckoning for both renters and landlords.
Amid holiday travel and shopping, the country marked a disheartening milestone yesterday: For the first time ever, the number of COVID-19 cases in one month topped 4 million. November's record was more than double the previous record monthly high of positive tests, October's 1.9 million cases, and the month is not yet over. Daily virus deaths are also approaching records set in April.
Meanwhile, in the absence of additional federal coronavirus relief, many Washingtonians continue to take it upon themselves to support neighbors and local businesses affected by the pandemic. Since March, Seattleites have built dozens of Little Free Pantries, which provide free food, no questions asked. High school students are offering free digital tutoring services for students in lower grades.
The San Francisco 49ers and other football teams may need to find a temporary new home after Santa Clara County on Saturday banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks. County officials issued the directives in response to rising cases of the coronavirus in the area. The rules take effect Monday and will last until Dec 21.
