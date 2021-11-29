Nearly two years into the pandemic, the world is racing to contain the latest variant, first identified in southern Africa and now popping up around the globe. The World Health Organization named the new version of the virus “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible variant of concern, though its actual risks are not yet understood.

If Washingtonians needed another reminder that COVID isn’t done with us yet, the latest round of employment data showed that overall hiring was slowing: Washington added just 6,300 jobs in October, versus 18,800 in September, even as the nation’s hiring surged 70% for the same period.

When is the best time to get a COVID booster shot? Here’s what the science tells us.

