Nearly two years into the pandemic, the world is racing to contain the latest variant, first identified in southern Africa and now popping up around the globe. The World Health Organization named the new version of the virus “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible variant of concern, though its actual risks are not yet understood. 

If Washingtonians needed another reminder that COVID isn’t done with us yet, the latest round of employment data showed that overall hiring was slowing: Washington added just 6,300 jobs in October, versus 18,800 in September, even as the nation’s hiring surged 70% for the same period.

When is the best time to get a COVID booster shot? Here’s what the science tells us.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


As omicron spreads, how much should you worry? More cases of the coronavirus variant are popping up, including in Canada, as countries slam their borders shut. Don't be surprised if it's already in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci says. The world is rushing to find answers to these key questions:

International travelers are stranded today, with some desperately trying to get home from abroad and others scratching plans to see loved ones in other countries as nations lock down their borders.

Japan has become the largest country to close its borders to all foreigners in response to omicron, starting tomorrow.

How omicron got its name: Here's the story behind the Greek letter many of us didn't know last week.

