So many people in the Seattle area have been waiting so long for testing that several testing sites have switched to appointment-only. How much of the testing surge was driven by people trying to get a clean bill of health ahead of travel and holiday gatherings?
South Korea’s daily virus tally hovered above 500 for the second straight day, as the country’s prime minister urged the public to stay home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence.
South Korea on Thursday registered 583 new cases, the first time its daily tally exceeded 500 since March. South Korea has seen a spike in fresh infections since it eased tough social distancing rules last month.
Thanksgiving travelers try to reach destinations, miss virus
Americans, millions of whom traveled against the advice of public health officials, tried to stay safe before they hunkered down with their families for Thanksgiving, a holiday remade by the pandemic as case numbers and death tolls rise.
“You know, the main fear people have usually going on planes is: ‘Are we going to crash?’” Lexi Cusano, 23, said Wednesday on her way from Miami to Hartford, Connecticut.
“But today, it was more like, ‘I’m breathing in the same air that’s been circulating in here and people are just being very irresponsible.’ So that was the main horror.”