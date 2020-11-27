So many people in the Seattle area have been waiting so long for testing that several testing sites have switched to appointment-only. How much of the testing surge was driven by people trying to get a clean bill of health ahead of travel and holiday gatherings?

There’s more to the story, particularly in South King County, where positive test rates took a big jump recently. Here’s an area-by-area look at those test results, plus our updating list of where to get tested.

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the state Department of Health did not publish updates on new COVID-19 infections and deaths Thursday but will return to regular updates today.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage.