The World Health Organization is cautioning of a new COVID-19 variant they called “omicron.” Though the actual risks are not yet understood, health officials say people who had COVID-19 and recovered could become ill again, and it’s unknown whether current vaccines are less effective against omicron.

In an effort to contain the possible spread of the new variant as its risks are assessed, the Biden administration announced it will restrict travel from South Africa and several other countries beginning Monday. The travel restrictions do not affect U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Doctors in Poland continue to criticize government officials who refuse to introduce additional COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated citizens, despite recent surges in cases. The rise in infections pushed authorities to open temporary hospitals and thousands of children have been quarantined and school-aged children began remote learning as COVID-19 outbreaks continue in the country.

