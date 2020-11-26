Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade continues today despite pandemic. The pandemic, which shut down theaters in March, may have upended most traditions this holiday season, but the annual New York City parade will march on with balloons, dancers, floats, Broadway shows and Santa — albeit heavily edited for safety.
COVID-19 in King County is spreading mostly in households, at workplaces and at social gatherings, new report says. More than a third of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the last 60 days likely became infected because of transmission within their household, according to a new review of COVID-19 exposures by Public Health — Seattle & King County.
Inslee prohibits non-urgent health care and dental services. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced new list of restrictions Wednesday, prohibiting all medical and dental facilities from providing non-urgent health care and dental services and surgeries "unless specific procedures and criteria are met," in an attempt to conserve PPE for health care workers.
Congress braces for Biden’s national coronavirus strategy. Congress is waiting for President-elect Joe Biden to move beyond the Trump administration’s state-by-state approach to the COVID-19 crisis and build out a national strategy to fight the pandemic and distribute the eventual vaccine.
Millions still traveled for Thanksgiving today at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household.
Vaccines could be released as soon as mid-December. The federal government plans to send 6.4 million doses of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to communities across the United States within 24 hours of regulatory clearance, which could happen as early as mid-December.
—-Seattle Times staff
Advertising
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.