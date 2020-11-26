As the coronavirus pandemic restricts people throughout the country from gathering for yet another holiday, many Washingtonians are finding ways to be creative with outdoor meals and virtual dinners. But, to health officials’ dismay and despite their pleas, millions of Americans still risked traveling for Thanksgiving to see their loved ones.

In Europe, a top EU official said Wednesday that the first citizens in the 27 nation bloc could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Christmas.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

