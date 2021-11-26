A new coronavirus variant, currently identified as B.1.1.529, has been detected in South Africa and has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong in travelers from South Africa. The World Health Organization’s technical working group is to meet today to assess the new variant and may decide whether or not to give it a name from the Greek alphabet. The British government announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries effective at noon on Friday, and that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a coronavirus test.
Global health leaders are urging caution as the holiday season gets underway, pointing to a 23% spike in coronavirus cases across the Americas in the past week, a surge that follows spikes in Europe — which officials warn could be a “window into the future for the Americas.” The World Health Organization reports nearly 60% of worldwide coronavirus deaths were concentrated in Europe from Nov. 15 to 21. In that time, the WHO said new cases jumped 11%. In the United States, new daily reported cases have increased 8% in the past week, hospitalizations have inched up 6% and deaths have grown 9%, according to tracking by The Washington Post.
In a study of five COVID-19 vaccines conducted by Hungarian researchers, Moderna’s vaccine was found to be 88.7% effective in protecting against coronavirus infection and 93.6% effective against COVID-related mortality, compared with 85.7% and 95.4%, respectively, for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, according to a paper published Wednesday on the website of the Clinical Microbiology and Infection medical journal. Pfizer came in third with 83.3% and 90.6%, respectively.
U.S. needs data on variant before limiting any flights, Fauci says
More scientific data is needed about the new coronavirus variant that’s roiling global markets before the U.S. can determine whether to halt flights from southern African countries, said Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, on Friday.
“Obviously as soon as we find out more information, we’ll make a decision as quickly as we possibly can,” Fauci said in an interview with CNN. “You always put these things on the table, but you don’t want to say you’re going to do it until you have some scientific reason to do it.”
There’s no evidence the new variant is present in the U.S., he said.
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
BRUSSELS (AP) — A slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa on Friday, and stocks plunged in Asia and Europe in reaction to news of a new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant.
“The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, amid a massive spike in cases in the 27-nation European Union, which is recommending a ban on flights from southern African nations.
Within a few days of the discovery of the new variant, it has already impacted on a jittery world that is sensitive to bad COVID-19 news, with deaths around the globe standing at well over 5 million.
Medical experts, including the World Health Organization, warned against any overreaction before all elements were clear but nations who acted said their concerns were justified.
Kirkland hospital that saw early COVID patients has ‘new house’ — but it’s haunted by pandemic heartbreak
KIRKLAND — A walk through EvergreenHealth’s new brightly lit intensive care unit is calm and quiet, though a flurry of tasks keeps the medical team busy. Some nurses swiftly and expertly pull on respirators and yellow gowns before slipping into rooms with COVID-19 patients, while others have their eyes glued to computer screens monitoring patient activity. Therapists and environmental technicians move in and out of rooms, going through daily check-in or cleaning routines.
The new ICU opened its doors in July, after more than a year of caring for the hospital’s sickest and earliest pandemic patients.
“It was like moving into a new house,” said Merry van Zoeren, a nurse manager in the ICU.
The 22,000-square-foot facility is spacious, nearly twice the size of the former unit, with nature scenes mounted on the walls, large glass doors and warm wood paneling. But the most significant differences from the past 20 months lie beneath the surface — in the hospital workers who have learned to adapt to new procedures and reevaluate personal priorities in the workplace, all while struggling to find resilience throughout a pandemic.
