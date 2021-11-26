A new coronavirus variant, currently identified as B.1.1.529, has been detected in South Africa and has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong in travelers from South Africa. The World Health Organization’s technical working group is to meet today to assess the new variant and may decide whether or not to give it a name from the Greek alphabet. The British government announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries effective at noon on Friday, and that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a coronavirus test.

Global health leaders are urging caution as the holiday season gets underway, pointing to a 23% spike in coronavirus cases across the Americas in the past week, a surge that follows spikes in Europe — which officials warn could be a “window into the future for the Americas.” The World Health Organization reports nearly 60% of worldwide coronavirus deaths were concentrated in Europe from Nov. 15 to 21. In that time, the WHO said new cases jumped 11%. In the United States, new daily reported cases have increased 8% in the past week, hospitalizations have inched up 6% and deaths have grown 9%, according to tracking by The Washington Post.

In a study of five COVID-19 vaccines conducted by Hungarian researchers, Moderna’s vaccine was found to be 88.7% effective in protecting against coronavirus infection and 93.6% effective against COVID-related mortality, compared with 85.7% and 95.4%, respectively, for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, according to a paper published Wednesday on the website of the Clinical Microbiology and Infection medical journal. Pfizer came in third with 83.3% and 90.6%, respectively.

