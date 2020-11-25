By
 

As numbers of new coronavirus cases break records nearly every day, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday that Washington could face a “catastrophic loss of medical care” in the coming weeks if the increases continue. The new wave could also mean others, including restaurant workers, will be thrown out of work as dining and drinking establishments shutter once again.

Meanwhile, federal health officials are working on guidance to shorten the recommended 14-day quarantine period following a potential exposure to the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Quarantine corner

Restaurant takeout gives us bright spots in these dark days. Here are three new Seattle places to try, each offering its own kind of comfort and joy. Speaking of that, if you know of a restaurant that will be open Christmas Day, we’d love to hear about it for a list we’re compiling.

Also eye-poppingly bright: "The Croods, A New Age," an animated sequel on a close-knit cave clan. Here's the review.

Try an absorbing new experience: an audioplay. Octavia E. Butler's tale of warring psychic-powered humans — the first in a season of audio dramas from Book-It — is told with nuanced voice acting and a rich orchestra of sounds.

—Kris Higginson
Cath up on the past 24 hours

Washington could soon face a "catastrophic loss of medical care" that forces hospitals to make painful decisions on whom to treat, Gov. Jay Inslee warned Tuesday as the state shattered its daily record for COVID-19 cases. He also released a videotaped message that's drawing strong reactions.

The state may loosen its school-reopening guidelines in a way that allows up to half the state’s 300 school districts to start educating their youngest learners in person, at least part-time.

Please don't go, long-term care facilities in the Seattle area are telling residents, for fear they'll leave for Thanksgiving and bring the virus back to a vulnerable population. Facilities are creating new safeguards and trying to make the day special for residents, who "have already endured loss and loneliness to a degree that would have been unthinkable before this year began."

This time next month, millions of vaccine doses could be coursing through health-care workers' bodies. But as the government's Operation Warp Speed releases more details on the possible timeline for immunizing the rest of the population, a King County health official says that in some ways, planning has been "more like Operation Status Quo."

An elaborately concealed wedding in Brooklyn drew thousands of guests — and a whopping fine.

What to do with tons of used masks and other protective gear? One guy with a nagging case of "eco-anxiety" is starting to turn the heap into houses.

Obituary: Honestie Hodges, whose mistreatment by police drew national attention and led to changes, has died of coronavirus at age 14.

—Kris Higginson

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
