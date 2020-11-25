As numbers of new coronavirus cases break records nearly every day, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday that Washington could face a “catastrophic loss of medical care” in the coming weeks if the increases continue. The new wave could also mean others, including restaurant workers, will be thrown out of work as dining and drinking establishments shutter once again.

Meanwhile, federal health officials are working on guidance to shorten the recommended 14-day quarantine period following a potential exposure to the virus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

