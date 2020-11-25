Also eye-poppingly bright: "The Croods, A New Age," an animated sequel on a close-knit cave clan. Here's the review.
Try an absorbing new experience: an audioplay. Octavia E. Butler's tale of warring psychic-powered humans — the first in a season of audio dramas from Book-It — is told with nuanced voice acting and a rich orchestra of sounds.
—Kris Higginson
Washington could soon face a "catastrophic loss of medical care" that forces hospitals to make painful decisions on whom to treat, Gov. Jay Inslee warned Tuesday as the state shattered its daily record for COVID-19 cases. He also released a videotaped message that's drawing strong reactions.
Please don't go, long-term care facilities in the Seattle area are telling residents, for fear they'll leave for Thanksgiving and bring the virus back to a vulnerable population. Facilities are creating new safeguards and trying to make the day special for residents, who "have already endured loss and loneliness to a degree that would have been unthinkable before this year began."
This time next month, millions of vaccine doses could be coursing through health-care workers' bodies. But as the government's Operation Warp Speed releases more details on the possible timeline for immunizing the rest of the population, a King County health official says that in some ways, planning has been "more like Operation Status Quo."
