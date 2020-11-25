As numbers of new coronavirus cases break records nearly every day, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday that Washington could face a “catastrophic loss of medical care” in the coming weeks if the increases continue. The new wave could also mean others, including restaurant workers, will be thrown out of work as dining and drinking establishments shutter once again.
Meanwhile, federal health officials are working on guidance to shorten the recommended 14-day quarantine period following a potential exposure to the virus.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Rich Americans increasingly are looking for second passports
Eric Schmidt acquired all the typical trappings of a mega-rich U.S. citizen: a superyacht, a Gulfstream jet, a Manhattan penthouse.
One of his newest assets is far less conventional: a second passport.
Alphabet Inc.’s former chief executive officer applied to become a citizen of Cyprus, according to an announcement last month in a Cypriot newspaper that was first reported by the website Recode. Schmidt, 65, joins a growing club of individuals participating in government programs enabling foreigners to acquire passports.
In previous years, U.S. citizens rarely sought to buy so-called golden passports. The business mainly thrived targeting people from countries with fewer travel freedoms than the U.S., like China, Nigeria or Pakistan.
But that’s changing. People close to the industry say they’ve been inundated with inquiries from citizens of the world’s richest country.
The current heightened interest among U.S. citizens predates the coronavirus pandemic, but the crisis has helped turbocharge demand as they plan for how to maintain some freedom of movement with lockdown measures increasing amid a swelling second wave of COVID-19 cases.
27 COVID deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe
State officials have launched investigations into a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans nursing home in Illinois that has infected nearly 200 residents and staff members, and killed 27 veterans.
News outlets reported Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and the state’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs are attempting to determine what caused the outbreak at the state-run LaSalle Veterans’ Home. The department on Tuesday requested an independent probe into the facility, which was the focus of a state Senate committee virtual hearing on the outbreak.
The current outbreak was identified in late October when a staff member and a resident tested positive for the virus, the Chicago Tribune reported.
First 6.4 million doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine could go out in mid-December
The federal government plans to send 6.4 million doses of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to communities across the United States within 24 hours of regulatory clearance, with the expectation that shots will be administered quickly to front-line health-care workers, the top priority group, officials said Tuesday.
The amount would cover only a portion of the nation’s 20 million health-care workers, let alone the U.S. population of 330 million. But additional doses will be delivered as manufacturing capacity ramps up in each successive week.
With increased prospects that federal regulators will authorize the Pfizer vaccine on an emergency basis as early as mid-December, and the first shots administered before the end of the year, Operation Warp Speed has begun to release more details about the massive and complicated distribution effort to immunize tens of millions of Americans.
Quarantine corner
Restaurant takeout gives us bright spots in these dark days. Here are three new Seattle places to try, each offering its own kind of comfort and joy. Speaking of that, if you know of a restaurant that will be open Christmas Day, we’d love to hear about it for a list we’re compiling.
Also eye-poppingly bright: "The Croods, A New Age," an animated sequel on a close-knit cave clan. Here's the review.
Try an absorbing new experience: an audioplay. Octavia E. Butler's tale of warring psychic-powered humans — the first in a season of audio dramas from Book-It — is told with nuanced voice acting and a rich orchestra of sounds.
Cath up on the past 24 hours
Washington could soon face a "catastrophic loss of medical care" that forces hospitals to make painful decisions on whom to treat, Gov. Jay Inslee warned Tuesday as the state shattered its daily record for COVID-19 cases. He also released a videotaped message that's drawing strong reactions.
The state may loosen its school-reopening guidelines in a way that allows up to half the state’s 300 school districts to start educating their youngest learners in person, at least part-time.
Please don't go, long-term care facilities in the Seattle area are telling residents, for fear they'll leave for Thanksgiving and bring the virus back to a vulnerable population. Facilities are creating new safeguards and trying to make the day special for residents, who "have already endured loss and loneliness to a degree that would have been unthinkable before this year began."
This time next month, millions of vaccine doses could be coursing through health-care workers' bodies. But as the government's Operation Warp Speed releases more details on the possible timeline for immunizing the rest of the population, a King County health official says that in some ways, planning has been "more like Operation Status Quo."
An elaborately concealed wedding in Brooklyn drew thousands of guests — and a whopping fine.
What to do with tons of used masks and other protective gear? One guy with a nagging case of "eco-anxiety" is starting to turn the heap into houses.
Obituary: Honestie Hodges, whose mistreatment by police drew national attention and led to changes, has died of coronavirus at age 14.
