"Our concerns are being ignored and dismissed" as COVID-19 patients increase, said one of the more than 100 doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners who went on strike yesterday from their jobs at urgent-care facilities in the MultiCare health system. MultiCare said a majority of clinics remained open yesterday, and that it was disappointed the union was striking during a pandemic, "when our patients need our care more than ever."
Washington state has confirmed an additional 6,277 new COVID-19 cases for the past three days, after clearing a backlog created during a spike in testing. It helps to see a fuller picture in these graphics, and know the trends to look for.
A million Americans per day packed airports and planes over the weekend. The numbers are only expected to grow, despite a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci that travelers “are going to get us into even more trouble than we’re in right now.”
Now comes the hardest part of vaccinations: getting the shots from loading docks to upper arms. Health officials are thinking unconventionally about the massive complications; perhaps you could get yours at the carwash. And then there's the fact that in a new survey, fewer than half of Black people and only 66% of Latino people said they would agree to take a free vaccine. The survey delved deeply into why.
You should probably replace some of your fabric face masks, because the material and fit can deteriorate. Here's how to know if it's time, which masks are most effective, and how to wash yours the right way.
After "an impressive and alarming surge" in cases, Los Angeles County may impose a new stay-home order that severely restricts residents' movements just days before Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, the White House is still planning indoor holiday parties.
"COVID passports" are emerging as a key to restarting international travel.
The "Thanksgiving Grandma" gained fame by opening her home to a stranger she'd accidentally texted, back in 2016. They've shared every Thanksgiving since. This one is no exception, even after Dench lost her husband to COVID-19.
