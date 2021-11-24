Beginning Jan. 22, the U.S. will require nonresident travelers considered essential, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated to enter the country. U.S. citizens and permanent residents will still be able to enter the country even if they are unvaccinated, but will face additional testing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases among children rose 32% this week from about two weeks ago, accounting for about one quarter of positive cases in the U.S. While children are less likely than adults to become severely ill or experience complications from COVID-19, they still face risks and can spread the virus to adults, health officials warned.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption