The Biden administration plans to use $1.5 billion of the COVID-19 aid package to respond to health care worker shortages in underserved communities. The investment will support over 22,700 health providers and comes after a report outlined what the administration could do to address systemic health care inequalities.
Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister said that everyone who remains unvaccinated will have likely caught the virus by the end of winter due to the quick rise in cases — and some will die. The country is expected to surpass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths this week and intensive care units are nearing exhaustion because of the high volume in COVID-19 cases, according to German health officials.
Quarter shortage creates a two-bit black market in coin-operated Seattle
Seattle may style itself the capital of the information economy, but the “bits” that matter most to locals like Heidi Thorsen are the quarters she and her customers have had to scrounge for since the pandemic struck.
In the Before Times, Thorsen’s Lunar Laundry, a coin-only laundromat in Ballard, was what’s known as “quarter positive”: Customers brought in so many of their own coins that Thorsen made twice monthly coin deposits at her bank.
But soon after pandemic restrictions hit last year, Thorsen noticed customers relying more often on her change machine. Then noncustomers — apartment tenants and even some small-business owners — began coming in and surreptitiously draining her change machine.
As Lunar went quarter negative, Thorsen went to her bank to replenish her coin supply. But the bank was so short on change, she could only buy a few $10, 40-quarter rolls, and most often there were none at all. “Where the heck are they going?” says Thorsen, who now spends considerable time moving her shrinking supply of quarters from her washers and dryers back to her change machine. “It’s not like they disappeared.”
Thorsen speaks for many in the local coin-operated economy, a diverse, somewhat old-school community of businesses and consumers that has been in a state of agitation since COVID-19 interrupted the normal cycle of coins.
Two hundred and twenty-one candles were illuminated at St. James Cathedral, one for each homeless person on record who died in Seattle since last winter. It's one of the highest numbers ever, fueled in part by the pandemic, and within that total are many more stories. (In case you're looking to give back this holiday season, here’s what Seattle-area homeless service organizations need right now.)
A young Seattle man has been charged with stabbing a clerkwho told him to mask up at a convenience store last week.
New evidence that COVID could soon be treated with pills is exhilarating. But this alone can't end the pandemic, experts caution. As the U.S. government weighs whether to approve the antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, here's what you should know about them.