The Biden administration plans to use $1.5 billion of the COVID-19 aid package to respond to health care worker shortages in underserved communities. The investment will support over 22,700 health providers and comes after a report outlined what the administration could do to address systemic health care inequalities.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister said that everyone who remains unvaccinated will have likely caught the virus by the end of winter due to the quick rise in cases — and some will die. The country is expected to surpass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths this week and intensive care units are nearing exhaustion because of the high volume in COVID-19 cases, according to German health officials.

