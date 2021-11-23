By
 

The Biden administration plans to use $1.5 billion of the COVID-19 aid package to respond to health care worker shortages in underserved communities. The investment will support over 22,700 health providers and comes after a report outlined what the administration could do to address systemic health care inequalities.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health minister said that everyone who remains unvaccinated will have likely caught the virus by the end of winter due to the quick rise in cases — and some will die. The country is expected to surpass 100,000 COVID-19 deaths this week and intensive care units are nearing exhaustion because of the high volume in COVID-19 cases, according to German health officials.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Two hundred and twenty-one candles were illuminated at St. James Cathedral, one for each homeless person on record who died in Seattle since last winter. It's one of the highest numbers ever, fueled in part by the pandemic, and within that total are many more stories. (In case you're looking to give back this holiday season, here’s what Seattle-area homeless service organizations need right now.)

A young Seattle man has been charged with stabbing a clerk who told him to mask up at a convenience store last week.

New evidence that COVID could soon be treated with pills is exhilarating. But this alone can't end the pandemic, experts caution. As the U.S. government weighs whether to approve the antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, here's what you should know about them.

—Kris Higginson
