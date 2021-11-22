Not only are coronavirus vaccines now available for anyone age 5 and older, but booster shots are newly available to all adults. Boosters are recommended for any adult who had their second dose more than six months ago or any adult who had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.

Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required. Here are some tips on how to find a vaccine or schedule a booster appointment near you.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

