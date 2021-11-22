By
 

Not only are coronavirus vaccines now available for anyone age 5 and older, but booster shots are newly available to all adults. Boosters are recommended for any adult who had their second dose more than six months ago or any adult who had the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.

Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required. Here are some tips on how to find a vaccine or schedule a booster appointment near you.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


Island anger: Guadeloupe closes schools after COVID rioting

Schools closed across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Monday and France’s president warned of a “very explosive” situation in the territory, after protests against COVID-19 rules and vaccinations descended into days of rioting and looting.

France’s central government sent in police special forces to try to restore order to the former colony, as emergency workers said they were unable to reach neighborhoods barricaded by angry crowds.

“We have several patients” in the blockaded area of La Boucan, tweeted Patrick Portecop, head of the regional emergency service. “We are powerless.”

Read the full story here.

—Elodie Soupama, The Associated Press
Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no with option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.

In all, more than 95% of federal workers are in compliance with the Biden mandate, the official said, either by being vaccinated or having requested an exemption. Workers who are not in compliance are set to begin a “counseling” process that could ultimately result in their termination if they don’t get a shot or secure an approved exception to vaccination.

Read the full story here.

—Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Happy Vaxgiving! For some, anyway. The holiday arrives as COVID-19 cases rise nationally and the virus defies predictions yet again, "throwing 210-mile-an-hour curveballs at us." While there's no one-size-fits-all answer for lowering risk this Thanksgiving, answering a few simple questions can help you navigate safer holiday gatherings. 

When can the masks finally come off? Some public officials are mapping out an endgame, but the right moment hasn't arrived yet, health experts said as they laid out what will need to happen first. In the meantime, here's the latest advice on which masks offer the best protection.

How often will you need a booster shot? Dr. Anthony Fauci explained the hopes and urged Americans to get a shot that "boosts you way up." Now that all adults are eligible for boosters, here's how to find one in Washington state.

"I’m sorry to take this drastic step," Austria's leader told vaccinated people as he sent the whole nation into a strict lockdown that starts today, with fines ahead for people who refuse vaccines.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

