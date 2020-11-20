We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Australia suffers its own 'Pizzagate' - with a side of coronavirus
It began with a lie about a pizza bar. And it led to the lockdown of an entire state.
Fearing a super strain of the coronavirus, officials in Australia’s fifth-largest city earlier this week ordered an extreme six-day shutdown of South Australia state – they even banned outdoor exercise and dog-walking – after detecting a cluster of cases apparently linked to a pizza shop in an Adelaide suburb.
The severe response was based on the account of a kitchenhand at a quarantine hotel, who told health workers he became infected after collecting a takeout meal from the restaurant, Woodville Pizza Bar, which was being investigated as a possible virus hotspot.
But on Friday, authorities dramatically reversed course after determining in a follow-up interview that the man had lied to contact tracers. The man was, in fact, not a patron but a pizza chef employed at the restaurant, alongside a security guard who had contracted the virus while working at a second quarantine hotel. Suddenly, the outbreak’s transmission chain was clearer.
The U.S. coronavirus task force returns with a plea for vigilance
The Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, appearing at the White House with other top federal health officials for the first time in months, issued a dire assessment of the pandemic Thursday, along with an urgent warning for Americans to “increase their vigilance” as they await the approval of a vaccine.
Dr. Deborah L. Birx made the remarks after the White House coronavirus task force met with Vice President Mike Pence — who offered a far rosier assessment as he defended the administration’s handling of a pandemic that has now claimed more than 250,000 lives in the United States, and killed nearly 2,000 Americans on Wednesday alone.
“America has never been more prepared to combat this virus than we are today,” Pence declared, adding: “We approach this moment with the confidence of experience. We know the American people know what to do.”
France looks to postpone 'Black Friday' to help small shops
France’s government was working Friday to get supermarket chains and e-commerce platforms like Amazon to agree to postpone “Black Friday” promotions, responding to concerns that shops shuttered by the nation’s coronavirus lockdown are hemorrhaging business and could be hurt further if they miss out on the consumer splurge.
With the lockdown starting to bring France’s latest virus surge back under control, the government is facing pressure to allow businesses closed as “non-essential” to reopen. But it is also mindful of the risk of infections speeding up again if restrictions are lifted too soon, too quickly. The approach of “Black Friday,” on Nov. 27 in France, has brought the dilemma to a head.
Postponing “Black Friday” by a week until real-world stores have reopened would allow them to also profit from consumer spending on cut-price goods ahead of Christmas.
France’s economy minister, Bruno Le Maire, said he was hopeful that a deal would be struck in talks Friday afternoon with e-commerce sites, supermarket operators and others involved to push back “Black Friday” to Dec. 4. Real-world stores are hoping they’ll have emerged from lockdown by then.
Rachel Maddow returns, describes partner's coronavirus bout
Rachel Maddow made an emotional return Thursday to her MSNBC show, saying her partner’s bout with COVID-19 was so serious they thought it might kill her.
Maddow has been off the air for roughly two weeks since disclosing she had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Maddow didn’t disclose who it was at the time, but said Thursday evening it was her partner, Susan Mikula.
“At one point, we really thought it was a possibility it might kill her and that’s why I’ve been away,” Maddow said.
Catching up on the past 24 hours
Positive coronavirus tests are nearing 20% in parts of South King County as they spike across the Seattle area. See what's happening where you live, as FYI Guy looks at how the virus is tearing through some areas that had low numbers for months. And cases have reached a record number in Washington's long-term care facilities, where the virus has proven especially deadly.
Pfizer today is asking the FDA to allow emergency use of its vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic — but not until after a long, hard winter. How long will the two-shot vaccine protect people? Our FAQ Friday outlines what's known about that and how the vaccine's mRNA technology works.
Even though the CDC is pleading with Americans to skip holiday travel, Sea-Tac Airport expects tens of thousands of passengers every day next week. Here's what to know and how to minimize the risks if you do travel. It's not too late for second thoughts: Canceling flights might cost you nothing, under several airlines' latest policies.
California is imposing a COVID-19 curfew starting tomorrow, but sheriffs in several big counties are refusing to enforce it.
Imagine returning from nearly nine months on a remote island, where information about the world trickles in slowly or not at all, and finding yourself in what feels like an apocalyptic movie. Our pandemic realities are delivering a big jolt to four Hawaiian workers.
WSU's starting quarterback has tested positive. Jayden de Laura won't play tomorrow and might not be cleared by Apple Cup time.
