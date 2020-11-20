We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Rachel Maddow returns, describes partner's coronavirus bout
Rachel Maddow made an emotional return Thursday to her MSNBC show, saying her partner’s bout with COVID-19 was so serious they thought it might kill her.
Maddow has been off the air for roughly two weeks since disclosing she had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Maddow didn’t disclose who it was at the time, but said Thursday evening it was her partner, Susan Mikula.
“At one point, we really thought it was a possibility it might kill her and that’s why I’ve been away,” Maddow said.
Catching up on the past 24 hours
Positive coronavirus tests are nearing 20% in parts of South King County as they spike across the Seattle area. See what's happening where you live, as FYI Guy looks at how the virus is tearing through some areas that had low numbers for months. And cases have reached a record number in Washington's long-term care facilities, where the virus has proven especially deadly.
Pfizer today is asking the FDA to allow emergency use of its vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic — but not until after a long, hard winter. How long will the two-shot vaccine protect people? Our FAQ Friday outlines what's known about that and how the vaccine's mRNA technology works.
Even though the CDC is pleading with Americans to skip holiday travel, Sea-Tac Airport expects tens of thousands of passengers every day next week. Here's what to know and how to minimize the risks if you do travel. It's not too late for second thoughts: Canceling flights might cost you nothing, under several airlines' latest policies.
California is imposing a COVID-19 curfew starting tomorrow, but sheriffs in several big counties are refusing to enforce it.
Imagine returning from nearly nine months on a remote island, where information about the world trickles in slowly or not at all, and finding yourself in what feels like an apocalyptic movie. Our pandemic realities are delivering a big jolt to four Hawaiian workers.
WSU's starting quarterback has tested positive. Jayden de Laura won't play tomorrow and might not be cleared by Apple Cup time.
A lie about a pizza joint led to a lockdown of an entire Australian state this week.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 19: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Coronavirus testing sites in Seattle stretched beyond capacity as people seek pre-Thanksgiving results
- Mayor Durkan wants to repair, not replace, the cracked West Seattle Bridge
- 'He came back from the dead': Lost Mount Rainier hiker starts to recover after rescue in whiteout conditions
- West Seattle startup helps mask wearers let their smiles shine