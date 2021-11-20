All adults age 18 and over are now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots, U.S. health agencies announced Friday. The decision was made in an effort to stay ahead of a possible surge in cases caused by holiday travel and the approaching winter months. The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention urged people over age 50 to get booster shots.
Across the northern border, Canada authorized Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shots for children ages 5 to 11. While U.S. children receive two low doses three weeks apart, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended the two doses be given at least eight weeks apart.
Europe’s COVID crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated
BRUSSELS (AP) — This was supposed to be the Christmas in Europe where family and friends could once again embrace holiday festivities and one another. Instead, the continent is the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases soar to record levels in many countries.
With infections spiking again despite nearly two years of restrictions, the health crisis increasingly is pitting citizen against citizen — the vaccinated against the unvaccinated.
Governments desperate to shield overburdened healthcare systems are imposing rules that limit choices for the unvaccinated in the hope that doing so will drive up rates of vaccinations.
Austria on Friday went a step further, making vaccinations mandatory as of Feb. 1.
“For a long time, maybe too long, I and others thought that it must be possible to convince people in Austria, to convince them to get vaccinated voluntarily,” Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.
He called the move “our only way to break out of this vicious cycle of viral waves and lockdown discussions for good.”