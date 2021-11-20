All adults age 18 and over are now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shots, U.S. health agencies announced Friday. The decision was made in an effort to stay ahead of a possible surge in cases caused by holiday travel and the approaching winter months. The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention urged people over age 50 to get booster shots.

Across the northern border, Canada authorized Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shots for children ages 5 to 11. While U.S. children receive two low doses three weeks apart, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended the two doses be given at least eight weeks apart.

