The United States “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising coronavirus infections and deaths as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, told The Washington Post. He said the U.S. will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions. President Donald Trump then threatened to fire him.

