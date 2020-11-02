The United States “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising coronavirus infections and deaths as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, told The Washington Post. He said the U.S. will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions. President Donald Trump then threatened to fire him.
WHO chief Tedros to quarantine after contact gets COVID-19
The head of the World Health Organization says he will self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter late Sunday that he is “well and without symptoms” but will self-quarantine in “coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home.” The tweet did not identify who among his contacts had been infected.
On Monday, the U.N. health agency’s clarified that “contrary to some incorrect reports,” Tedros has not tested positive himself.
