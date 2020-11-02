By
 

The United States “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising coronavirus infections and deaths as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, told The Washington Post. He said the U.S. will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions. President Donald Trump then threatened to fire him.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Tracy Brazzle, right, a campus security officer at Wilson High School in Tacoma, is shown how to fit an N95 mask at Mount Tahoma High School. (Courtesy of Tacoma Public Schools)
Washington schools' plans keep crashing down as the virus surges, and reopening buildings will be many magnitudes harder than originally imagined. Missing from the public conversation about reopening is a serious look at how schools will contain cases when they arise, with districts left to interpret the data and navigate political pressures on their own.

Trump is threatening to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after tomorrow’s election. This comes just after Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, said the U.S. "could not possibly be positioned more poorly" and needs to make an "abrupt change" in public health practices and behaviors.

Will Election Day be a superspreader event? Spiking cases in key presidential battleground states are amplifying health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties.

A U.S. diplomat who coughed repeatedly has European allies worried and irritated about their own exposure after he tested positive.

—Kris Higginson
