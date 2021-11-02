COVID-19 related deaths across the globe topped 5 million in a span of fewer than two years on Monday. The United States has the highest COVID-19 death toll of any nation. with 745,000 recorded deaths during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease and Control shared a report detailing research that both infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity lasts at least six months, but that vaccines are more consistent in their protection and offer a huge boost in antibodies for people previously infected.

Despite advice from top health officials, some individuals have opted to not comply with vaccine mandates. About 9,000 municipal workers in NYC were placed on unpaid leave for refusing to abide by the vaccine mandate, which took effect Monday.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

