Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease and Control shared a report detailing research that both infection-induced and vaccine-induced immunity lasts at least six months, but that vaccines are more consistent in their protection and offer a huge boost in antibodies for people previously infected.
Canadian snowbirds head south as US land borders reopen
Canadians Ian and Heather Stewart are savoring the idea of leaving behind this winter’s subzero temperatures when the U.S. reopens its borders to nonessential land travel next week and they launch a long-delayed drive to their seasonal home in Fort Myers, Florida.
Restrictions imposed by both countries during the coronavirus pandemic and their own concerns kept the retired couple and millions of other Canadians from driving south to warmer climes like Florida, Arizona and Mexico during last year’s freezing winter months.
Now, the Biden administration’s decision to allow vaccinated people to enter the U.S. by land for any reason starting Nov. 8 has many Canadians packing up their campers and making reservations at their favorite vacation condos and mobile home parks. Some are already in the U.S., arriving on flights that never stopped and have required just a negative COVID-19 test.
But many have waited to drive, preferring the convenience of having a vehicle to get around in with rental cars scarce and expensive.
Today is a big day for kids and parents as the CDC weighs final approval of vaccines for children ages 5 through 11. Washington state pediatricians are telling parents to get kids vaccinated as soon as possible. That comes as the state's COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations start to plateau at a worrisome level. Kid-sized vaccine doses are already being shipped.
Should you mix or match your booster shot? Navigating this can feel like reading a choose-your-own-adventure book — you have options but not many clues about the best path. A look at the science can help. Plus, read a booster-shot Q&A with experts and see if you qualify for one.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has racked up so many fines for refusing to wear a mask on the U.S. House floor, she could have bought a brand-new car. The House Ethics committee slapped her with four more fines yesterday.